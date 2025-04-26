A customer loses Ksh 200,000 after the money was mysteriously withdrawn from his Equity Bank account







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - A victim has shared how their family was left traumatized when Ksh 200,000 mysteriously disappeared from their father's Equity Bank account within a week.

Attempts to seek help from the bank were met with endless excuses, empty promises and shocking levels of arrogance.

Below is the message that the victim wrote to Cyprian Nyakundi.

"Hi Cyprian.

The issue about the Equity Bank is real something we have gone through with my family. In January my dad's money was withdrawn by someone from Equity, Ksh 200k in a span of a week.

Tukaanza kufuatilia wakaanza kutuzungusha oooohhh kuna mtu tumeshika ako court ooh wait for 180 days. Dakika ya mwisho wakasema hata hakuna hata hopes za kupata hiyo pesa. We threatened we will take the matter to the court juu clearly we could see money was withdrawn by MasterCard from Equity.Wakaona hapana wakaanza kurudisha tupesa kidogo kidogo na madharau.

Tukiwaambia waangalie hiyo account inarudisha hiyo pesa wanakataa. Finally walirudisha yote on Wednesday lakini hawa watu wametutesa sana since plans mingi zilikuwa zimesimama.

Please Cyprian speak about this bank ina con watu and people are suffering. Na ukitaka evidence nikonayo ya statement ya pesa and the whole process. Thank you."