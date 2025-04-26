A customer loses Ksh 200,000 after the money was mysteriously withdrawn from his Equity Bank account

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - A victim has shared how their family was left traumatized when Ksh 200,000 mysteriously disappeared from their father's Equity Bank account within a week.
Attempts to seek help from the bank were met with endless
excuses, empty promises and shocking levels of arrogance.
Below is the message that the victim wrote to Cyprian
Nyakundi.
"Hi Cyprian.
The issue about the
Equity Bank is real something we have gone through with my family. In January
my dad's money was withdrawn by someone from Equity, Ksh 200k in a span of a
week.
Tukaanza kufuatilia
wakaanza kutuzungusha oooohhh kuna mtu tumeshika ako court ooh wait for 180
days. Dakika ya mwisho wakasema hata hakuna hata hopes za kupata hiyo pesa. We
threatened we will take the matter to the court juu clearly we could see money was
withdrawn by MasterCard from Equity.Wakaona hapana wakaanza kurudisha tupesa
kidogo kidogo na madharau.
Tukiwaambia waangalie
hiyo account inarudisha hiyo pesa wanakataa. Finally walirudisha yote on
Wednesday lakini hawa watu wametutesa sana since plans mingi zilikuwa
zimesimama.
Please Cyprian speak
about this bank ina con watu and people are suffering. Na ukitaka evidence
nikonayo ya statement ya pesa and the whole process. Thank you."
