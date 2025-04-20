J BLESSING gets married in a private ceremony after rendering singer AVRIL a single mother - Meet his beautiful wife (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Renowned video producer and director J Blessing is officially off the market.

Blessing confirmed that he and fast-rising Bridget Blue are now husband and wife, having quietly tied the knot after three years of dating.

The couple’s marriage wasn’t announced through flashy social media posts or a high-profile wedding reveal.

Instead, it came to light thanks to the keen eyes of an online sleuth who spotted a government-issued marriage notice on the E-Citizen platform.

The notice, dated April 4th, 2024, listed Jibril Blessing and Bridget Blue as the bride and groom.

For J Blessing, the decision to keep things under wraps was intentional.

After spending much of his life in the public spotlight, he’s choosing to approach this new chapter with a greater sense of privacy.

“I hope it remains private for the sake of our new family that we plan to nurture away from the public eye,” he shared.

“I’ve gained many lessons from being in the spotlight. Therefore, it is kept discreet but not hidden since this is our third year and we just formalized our marriage this year,” he added.

Jblessing has multiple baby mamas, including singer Avril Nyambura and renowned radio personality Mwende Macharia.

See photos of his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST