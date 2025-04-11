The embarrassing moment a Slay Queen was caught using her teeth to open a drink in a club after struggling with a bottle opener (VIDEO)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - A viral video of a slay queen using her teeth to open a drink in a club has taken social media by storm.

In the clip, the lady is seen struggling with a bottle opener before ditching it for a more daring approach - her teeth.

Unaware she was being filmed, she confidently popped the cap using her teeth, only for the person recording to call her out, prompting a cheeky smile.

Netizens are split, with some bursting into laughter and others praising her bold, no-nonsense attitude.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Nana_kwame: This can happen to anyone, how the waiter / waitress can serve Smirnoff with that champagne opener

Unkle-Richie06: My biggest red flag

Emens Dag: Madam forget about modern world and use our traditional system.

Barbara Sintim: See her you will ask her what do you want and she will tell you I want iPhone

Confidence: You’re real my dear, I like your boldness

The embarrassing moment a Slay Queen was caught using her teeth to open a drink in a club after struggling with a bottle opener pic.twitter.com/khDT2odAtA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2025