Don't ever take back your ex - Netizens react as BAHA re-unites with ex-girlfriend and baby mama GEORGINA NJENGA (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Tyler Mbaya, famously known as Baha from Machachari, has rekindled his romance with ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Georgina Njenga.

The two began dating in 2020 and welcomed a baby girl in 2022, but split in 2023 amid a messy public fallout.

At the time, Baha claimed he had ignored red flags and vowed never to reunite with Georgina.

Fast forward to now, the pair were recently spotted looking cozy together, just days after fans expressed concern over Georgina’s noticeable weight loss.

Viral photos have reignited online speculation, with some sources alleging she’s battling drug addiction.





Their reunion has divided the internet - some fans are cheering on their second chance at love, while others caution Baha, saying going back to an ex is a risky game.

See the reactions below.

