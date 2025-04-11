“Huyu anakupea yeast infection” - Netizens react to viral video of a Kenyan Slay Queen going wild in a club (VIDEO)



Friday, April 11, 2025 - A viral video of a carefree slay queen turning up wildly in a club has set social media ablaze!

Dancing to a popular Bongo hit, she let loose with dramatic moves that left jaws dropping.

One guy’s stunned reaction in the background said it all.

Netizens are having a field day with memes and hilarious takes.

Party energy or too much drama?





The Kenyan DAILY POST

