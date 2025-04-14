“The Air Above is Sweet” - Daring man who clung to OBINNA’s chopper during PRINCE INDAH’s wedding in Migori speaks out







Monday, April 14, 2025 - In what has become the talk of the town, Absalom Komando, the man who clung to the landing gear of a helicopter during Ohangla star Prince Indah’s traditional wedding in Migori, has finally broken his silence.

The incident happened as the chopper, carrying comedian Oga Obinna, lifted off from Rapogi.

The pilot was forced to do an emergency landing in a nearby farm after he was alerted by Obinna and his co-passenger, where stunned locals rushed to rescue him before carrying him and cheering him like a hero.

Speaking after the wild stunt, Absalom said, “Even my slippers did not fall. The air above the sky is sweet, and I barely felt the cold.”

“People rarely see me; I usually ride donkeys,” Absalom added cheekily.

“Today, I made history.”

He claimed he will have easily made the 65-minute flight to Nairobi, possibly even to Mombasa, had the flight not been interrupted.

“I know where my home is, so coming back wouldn’t have been a problem.”

Regardless of the risk involved, Absalom’s airborne adventure has secured him a place in Kenya’s viral hall of fame.

The Kenyan DAILY POST