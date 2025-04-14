How GACHAGUA’s interview at Ramogi FM was cancelled at the last minute after calls from above - He wanted to spill the beans on General FRANCIS OGOLLA’s death







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was reportedly scheduled to appear for an interview on Ramogi FM last Friday, to shed light on the mysterious death of the late military boss, General Francis Ogolla.

According to Francis Gaitho, a renowned social media personality and political activist, Gachagua’s interview was canceled at the last minute.

Royal Media Services boss, SK Macharia, who has turned into a Government apologist after his friend, Raila Odinga, signed a pact with Ruto, is believed to have canceled Gachagua’s interview.

It is alleged that Ogolla’s official military chopper was assigned to Farouk Kibet and Dennis Itumbi on the day he died in a crash.

Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has challenged a report released by the Government explaining the circumstances that led to Ogolla’s death, calling for a further probe.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Mwingi Town, Kitui, Kalonzo called for a thorough inquiry by the parliamentary group to cast more light.

“What has happened is whitewashing the situation. No Kenyan will believe that story; the only way to believe the story is through an independent inquiry. General Ogolla was taken out,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo hinted at a dirty trick, citing Ogolla’s political involvement in the 2022 General Elections that might have led to his death.

