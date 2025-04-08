Tears flow as the 6 family members who died in a road accident are buried (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Limuru-based businessman Peter Mwangi, his two brothers, and three kids have been laid to rest in an emotional burial.
The six family members died in a road accident on 30/03/2025 in Naivasha after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck.
They were returning from a relative’s burial preparation when the tragedy occurred.
See photos of the bodies being taken from the mortuary.
