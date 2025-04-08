“I warned her not to reunite with him,”- NAOMI CHEBET’s father speaks after she was killed by her Kikuyu husband over infidelity (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - The father of Naomi Chebet, the lady who was killed by her husband at their rented house in Kiambu, has broken his silence.

Speaking in an interview, Naomi’s father, Philip Koech Kipchumba, revealed that his daughter had been in a toxic relationship with her killer husband, Samuel Njoroge.

She had even reported him to the police for assault.

“They had been living together for a couple of years, and they had been fighting and arguing for a while. We had even tried to resolve their arguments with our son-in-law's parents, but it was almost impossible. When the fights became too much my daughter reported to the police. But I don't know what transpired because they got back together. They used to argue a lot and I'd receive calls from their househelp telling me about their arguments,” he said.

He further revealed that Naomi’s husband used to hurl threats at her and their children.

The threats escalated last year in November after he threatened to kill her and their three children.

“The issue became serious last year in November after her husband threatened to end her life as well as their children's lives. We heard that as they were arguing on speakerphone. So that morning, Naomi and her husband argued, and it ended up being a huge fight,’’ he recalled.

“Luckily, she called us and told us that the company she was working for had given her some money, and she'd rented a house. So we advised her to live on her own so that we could take some time to observe what the man wanted because we didn't know his intentions,’’ he added.

He later found out that they had reunited.

Naomi’s father said he had advised his daughter to part ways with her violent husband, but she kept believing that he would change.

The Kenyan DAILY POST