See where the 4 family members who had gone missing at Tsavo East National Park during camping were found (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - The four family members who went missing at Tsavo East National Park have been found.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in a statement confirmed that they had successfully located and rescued the four who went missing, following an intensive 24-hour search operation.

“In a dramatic turn of events this morning, Tsavo Trust pilot Nick Haller spotted the family - a couple and their two children - near Kabaguchil Ranger Camp on the remote Yatta Plateau, approximately 50 kilometres north of their planned route,” KWS said.

Preliminary reports indicate the family's vehicle became immobile during an unauthorised deviation from their planned route while on a game drive.

Their decision to remain in the vehicle played a critical role in their rescue.

The family entered the park on Saturday through Manyani Gate and were scheduled to spend two nights at the remote Luggards Falls Special Campsite.

They were expected to exit the park via Sala Gate by Monday, but concerns were raised when there was no sign of their departure by 8:00 PM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST