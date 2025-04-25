Swimming in Money!! MURKOMEN spotted wearing Stefano Ricci shirt worth Ksh 194,000 (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen displayed opulence when he was hosted for a joint media interview in Kitui town after rocking a Stefano Ricci shirt worth $1500 (Ksh 194,000).

The Italian-made designer shirt is associated with money and power.

Murkomen's flamboyant lifestyle has always been a subject of discussion on social media, even as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet amid tough economic times.

He admitted in a past media interview that he has a weakness for the finest things in life.

He emphasized that his penchant for expensive attire is not indicative of corruption but rather a personal interest that he has had since childhood.

See photos of his expensive shirt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST