Governor NATEMBEYA fires back at FARAH MAALIM for calling for his expulsion from Kenya







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has issued a fiery response to controversial Dadaab MP, Farah Maalim’s recent remarks, terming them "reckless, inflammatory, and deeply troubling."

Speaking to the media, Natembeya condemned Maalim's call for his expulsion from Kenya, stating that the comments were baseless and dangerous.

"I have taken note of the reckless and deeply troubling remarks by a certain politician who not only questioned my nationality but even suggested I be expelled from Kenya.”

“Such incendiary statements are false, inflammatory, and strike at the very heart of our shared identity as Kenyans," said Natembeya.

Adding: "I was born in Kenya, raised in Kenya, educated in Kenya, and have devoted my entire career to public service in this country from my early days as a Regional Commissioner in high-pressure zones to my current role as Governor of Trans-Nzoia County."

Natembeya defended his recent push for reinstating vetting procedures for ID issuance in North Eastern Kenya, saying it was motivated purely by national security concerns.

He cited unique border region challenges such as illicit cross-border movement and threats from criminal networks.

Maalim had accused Natembeya of discrimination, warning his stance could fuel ethnic divisions and conflict.

“His ideas are crooked, let him leave here and go somewhere else,” Maalim said on April 22.

