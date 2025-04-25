Governor NATEMBEYA fires back at FARAH MAALIM for calling for his expulsion from Kenya

Friday, April 25, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has issued a fiery response to controversial Dadaab MP, Farah Maalim’s recent remarks, terming them "reckless, inflammatory, and deeply troubling."
Speaking to the media, Natembeya condemned Maalim's call for
his expulsion from Kenya, stating that the comments were baseless and
dangerous.
"I have taken note of the reckless and deeply troubling
remarks by a certain politician who not only questioned my nationality but even
suggested I be expelled from Kenya.”
“Such incendiary statements are false, inflammatory, and
strike at the very heart of our shared identity as Kenyans," said
Natembeya.
Adding: "I was born in Kenya, raised in Kenya, educated
in Kenya, and have devoted my entire career to public service in this country
from my early days as a Regional Commissioner in high-pressure zones to my
current role as Governor of Trans-Nzoia County."
Natembeya defended his recent push for reinstating vetting
procedures for ID issuance in North Eastern Kenya, saying it was motivated
purely by national security concerns.
He cited unique border region challenges such as illicit
cross-border movement and threats from criminal networks.
Maalim had accused Natembeya of discrimination, warning his
stance could fuel ethnic divisions and conflict.
“His ideas are crooked, let him leave here and go somewhere
else,” Maalim said on April 22.
