POPE FRANCIS threw me out of my own office - Former President UHURU shares humbling encounter with late Pontiff







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta gave a heartfelt tribute to the late Pope Francis on Friday, April 25th, during a requiem mass at Holy Family Basilica.

Speaking during the mass, Uhuru disclosed little-known details of what happened behind closed doors when the late Pope Francis visited Nairobi on November 25th, 2015.

“As most of you in the diplomatic service know, when a Head of State is visiting, you normally have a one-on-one session before going out in public,” Uhuru explained.

“Before this, an individual I will not name had requested a short meeting with the Pope, to which I agreed.”

After the one-on-one concluded, Uhuru invited the individual in, and the three sat silently.

“After our meeting concluded, I invited the individual, and then we all sat there in silence.”

“It is then that His Holiness told me, ‘I thought you said he wanted to talk to me.’”

“So for the first time as President, another Head of State threw me out of my own office, which I found to be quite incredible,” Uhuru stated.

Uhuru praised Pope Francis for his humility, revealing that the Pope even followed up with the individual after the visit.

“What greater show of humility can you ask from a man than that? That he can lead billions, but still look after the one lost sheep.”

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21st, aged 88.

His burial scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, in Rome, is expected to draw global leaders such as United States President Donald Trump, Prince William and French President Emmanuel Macron to honor his legacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST