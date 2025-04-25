POPE FRANCIS threw me out of my own office - Former President UHURU shares humbling encounter with late Pontiff

Friday, April 25, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta gave a heartfelt tribute to the late Pope Francis on Friday, April 25th, during a requiem mass at Holy Family Basilica.
Speaking during the mass, Uhuru disclosed little-known details of what
happened behind closed doors when the late Pope Francis visited Nairobi on
November 25th, 2015.
“As most of you in the diplomatic service know, when a Head
of State is visiting, you normally have a one-on-one session before going out
in public,” Uhuru explained.
“Before this, an individual I will not name had requested a
short meeting with the Pope, to which I agreed.”
After the one-on-one concluded, Uhuru invited the individual
in, and the three sat silently.
“After
our meeting concluded, I invited the individual, and then we all sat there in
silence.”
“It is
then that His Holiness told me, ‘I thought you said he wanted to talk to me.’”
“So for
the first time as President, another Head of State threw me out of my own
office, which I found to be quite incredible,” Uhuru stated.
Uhuru praised Pope Francis for his humility, revealing that the
Pope even followed up with the individual after the visit.
“What greater show of humility can you ask from a man than
that? That he can lead billions, but still look after the one lost sheep.”
Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21st,
aged 88.
His burial scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, in
Rome, is expected to draw global leaders such as United States President Donald Trump, Prince William
and French President Emmanuel Macron to honor his legacy.
