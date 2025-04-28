STEVE SIMPLE BOY’s bold declaration about DIAMOND PLATINUMZ and ZUCHU sparks reactions - This guy is in his own world! (LOOK)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy has sensationally claimed that he is a bigger artist than Tanzanian megastar Diamond Platnumz.

The Kibera-born rapper further revealed that he is ready to "take Zuchu" from Diamond, suggesting that the Bongo songstress is unhappy in her current relationship.

According to Stevo, Zuchu deserves true love and safety, something he believes Diamond cannot provide.

"Zuchu pale anateseka. Aje kwa Dragon mwenyewe na nimtunze.”

“Diamond hana mapenzi ya dhati," Stevo said, adding that Zuchu is "his type."

This surprising declaration comes as Stevo Simple Boy continues to expand his musical reach beyond Kenya.

He is actively pursuing collaborations with top Tanzanian artists to cement his place in the East African music scene.

Notably, he has expressed interest in working with Harmonize, even traveling to Tanzania to seek a meeting after alleging that Harmonize used elements from his song "Inauma Itabidi Uzoee."

Stevo mentioned he was open to resolving the issue through a collaboration.

He has also hinted at potential collaborations with Diamond Platnumz, but only on the condition of a Ksh 20 million fee.

While his comments may seem controversial, they could also be part of Stevo’s strategy to gain attention and connect with Tanzanian stars, positioning himself as a force to be reckoned with in East Africa’s music industry.Top of Form

