‘I love my mother but my wife is my number one’ – Singer BIEN on why his wife, CHIKI, comes first!

Monday, April 28, 2025 - High-flying Kenyan singer, Bien Aime Baraza, has set the record straight on whom comes first between his wife and his mother.
The former Sauti Sol lead singer, who
is known for his hit songs, expressed that while his love for his mother is
deep, he chooses to build his future alongside his wife.
"I love my mother to death, but I
grind with my wife every day.”
“My mother is my father’s number one;
she can allow me to put my wife first," Bien explained.
He emphasized the importance of
prioritizing the person you build your life with, especially when it comes to
marriage.
Recently, Bien opened up about the
pivotal role his wife, Chiki Kuruka, has played in both his personal and
professional life.
Since Sauti Sol took a break, Chiki has
taken on the role of his manager, a decision Bien says was crucial for his
career.
"You need someone you
trust to handle your affairs, your life, and your career.”
“Chiki has been that person for
me," he said, emphasizing how their partnership has strengthened their
marriage.
Beyond management, Bien credits
Chiki for shaping his communication skills, especially in reaching a global
audience.
"When we met, she didn’t
speak Swahili, so I had to communicate in English all the time.”
“That helped me improve, and
now I’m more confident speaking internationally," he shared
