Dazzling PHOTOs of Pastor JAMES MAINA NG’ANGA’s wife, MERCY - He married her when she was still in University! He loves them curvy







Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Centre, is married to Mercy Murugi, who is an assistant pastor at his church.

The controversial preacher married Mercy in 2012 while she was still at the University, after his first wife succumbed to cancer.

The wedding, held at Windsor Golf Club in Nairobi, was attended by notable politicians and close family.

At the time, Pastor Ng'ang'a was in his 60s, while Mercy was in her 30s, leading to public scrutiny and criticism.

Despite the age difference, Pastor Ng'ang'a expressed admiration for Mercy's intelligence and beauty, qualities that drew him to her.

He valued her academic achievements, especially since he had not had the opportunity to pursue formal education himself.

The preacher’s wife is a stylish woman, and her love for the latest fashion trends is evident in the photos that she shares on social media.

