Wedding Of The Year!! A KIKUYU LADY gets married to a Ugandan billionaire in a lavish traditional wedding! The opulence displayed has left Kenyans talking (VIDEOs)

Monday, April 7, 2025 - A little-known Kikuyu lady is the talk of social media after she got married to a Ugandan billionaire in a colourful traditional wedding attended by friends and family.
The bride arrived at the venue in style aboard a chopper.
The bridesmaids were also flown to the venue of the
colourful wedding in a chopper.
The Ugandan billionaire broke the bank to ensure that the
memorable wedding was historic.
The wedding was attended by local celebrities, among them
Bolo Bespoke and his wife Mueni, Lady Risper, and Phoina.
Watch the videos.
@kenyasafariwedding Bridesmaids entrance for Lilian’s Ruracio 🚁 Kenya 🇰🇪 Weds Uganda 🇺🇬 #KenyaSafariWedding #KenyaWedding #Kikuyu #Uganda #UgandaWeddings ♬ Afrobeats 2023 mashup - paul cleverlee
@kenyasafariwedding Bride Lilian grand entrance 🥰🚁 Kenya 🇰🇪 Weds Uganda 🇺🇬 Her Dress @African Fabric & Designs Kenya #KenyaSafariWedding #UgandaWeddings ♬ My Heart - Vanexxa Musiq
@kenyasafariwedding Bride Lilian and her bride tribe 😍 Bridesmaids goals #Bride #Ruracio #KenyaSafariWedding #Kenya #Uganda ♬ original sound - Kenya Safari Wedding
@kenyasafariwedding Lilian’s Squad came with the Vibe ✨♥️ Full Video On YouTube @kenyasafariwedding Kenya 🇰🇪 Weds Uganda 🇺🇬 Bride @shanizzlefbeiby VENDORS Event design & decor @auraeventplanners Bride & Bridesmaids dress @africanfabricanddesignske Event Planning @auraeventplanners Content Creation @ksw_studios Event Host @mc_amoswaweru Event Photos @feisalsumraphotography Event Video @kenyasafariwedding Event DJ @djstretchkenya Event Catering @divinecaterers #KenyaSafariWedding #KenyaWeddings #Kenya #UgandaWeddings #Uganda #EastAfricaWedding #Ruracio ♬ original sound - Kenya Safari Wedding
@kenyasafariwedding The Bride Lilly slaying effortlessly 🥰 Kikuyu PRIDE ♥️ Dress @African Fabric & Designs Kenya #KenyaSafariWedding #KenyaWeddings #Kikuyu #UgandaWeddings ♬ Akinyi - Vanexxa Musiq
