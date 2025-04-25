Single and lonely Nairobi LADY in tears after seeing how couples on TikTok are in love – ‘Love is a beautiful thing’ (VIDEO)







Friday, April 25, 2025 - A young Nairobi lady has sparked an emotional conversation online after sharing a tearful video confessing how watching couples on TikTok made her feel the sting of being single.

“I swear to God I was watching TikTok and OMG people are in love,” she said while in tears.

“This is when it hits you, you are single.”

The clip quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions.

While some netizens accused her of clout-chasing, others empathized, saying love remains beautiful - despite what critics say.

It’s clear that even the most independent women sometimes crave connection, someone to be vulnerable with, and those simple joys of love we see splashed across social media.

Watch the video below.

