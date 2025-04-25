Former Ramogi TV host BRENDA ACHIENG embraces polygamy and happily poses for PHOTOs with her co-wife - She got married as a second wife after being dumped by a rich MUBABA







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Former Ramogi TV host, Brenda Achieng, is enjoying a polygamous marriage and living in peace and harmony with her co-wife.

Achieng shared photos with her co-wife and their husband, sparking reactions on social media.

Achieng opened up about her love life in a past interview and said she was married to a 60-year-old man with whom she had a child.

However, their marriage lasted only two years.

“I moved to Nairobi and got married to a 60-year-old man. I loved him. We stayed for two years, but after that, we broke up,”she revealed.

During their time together, Brenda enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, akin to that of a princess.

The man, who held a senior position, ensured she was well taken care of.

However, things took a turn for the worse, and on November 23rd, 2018, he evicted her from his house.

“I was enjoying life like a princess. He had a senior job and I was being driven around. I used to stay in Lang'ata. Things took a turn for the worst and he kicked me out of his house on November 23rd, 2018. I went back to my parents' home with my two kids,” she said.

Brenda is now married as a second wife.

She wished her co-wife a happy birthday through a heartfelt Facebook post.





