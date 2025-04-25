A fan meets Former Tahidi actress, JOLENE, in the village and shares her photo online without filters and makeup - Kwa Ground Mambo Ni Different



Friday, April 25, 2025 - A fan met former Tahidi High actress, Jackie Matubia alias Jolene, at a family function in the village and took a photo with her, which she later posted on social media without filters.

When you meet Jolene in person, she looks completely different from the photos she posts on social media.

Filters and make-up lie a lot.

Check this out.


Her social media photos.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments