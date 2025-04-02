A cunning matatu driver who was ferrying students caught with bhang valued at over Ksh 1 Million after police got a tip-off from the public (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Police officers from Kamagambo Police Station have nabbed a trafficker and confiscated 401 rolls of bhang.

The arrest follows a tip-off from vigilant members of the public, who alerted authorities about a suspicious public service vehicle, KDM 981Z, heading to Kisumu from Migori, loaded with the illicit cargo.

Officers set up an ambush and intercepted the vehicle. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed two bags containing a total of 401 sizable rolls of bhang, weighing 34.4 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Sh1,032,000.

At the time of his arrest, the driver, identified as Calvin Okoth Otieno, was carrying only students, perhaps banking on the assumption that such company would shield him from suspicion.

However, his clever ruse was no match for the watchful eyes of members of the public.

Okoth is currently in custody at Kamagambo Police Station, undergoing processing pending his court appearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST