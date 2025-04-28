SHOCK as it emerges that the KDF officer exposed for killing protesters in Parliament could be the KDF ‘imposter’ arrested in Embakasi Barracks last week (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - BBC News Africa has released a chilling documentary titled Blood Parliament, exposing individuals behind the killings during the June 2024 Gen Z protests.

The documentary uses detailed footage to reveal the faces of those involved, sparking nationwide outrage.

One of the individuals identified is a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, alleged to have fatally shot Eric Shieni and other protesters at close range as they fled near Parliament.

This revelation comes just days after authorities arrested Willington Kimutai Kipyegon, a suspected fake KDF officer, at Embakasi Barracks.

Netizens are speculating that Kipyegon could be the officer seen in the documentary footage, suggesting that the KDF only disowned him after BBC sought comments before the documentary’s release.

Critics argue that the military's claim Kipyegon was an impostor may be an attempt to shield itself from public backlash and potential accountability over the fatal shootings during the protests.

This could be just coincidence but tongues are wagging.

