BBC’s Blood Parliament documentary exposes how DAVID CHEGE was shot dead outside Parliament buildings on June 25th last year (VIDEO)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - BBC Africa Eye has released a chilling new documentary titled "Blood Parliament," shedding light on last year’s Maandamano, where many Gen Z demonstrators bravely challenged President William Ruto’s Government, and some paid the ultimate price.

The investigation, which uses open-source intelligence (OSINT), identifies security officers responsible for fatally shooting three unarmed protesters: David Chege, Ericsson Mutisya, and Eric Shieni.

Disturbing footage shows a police officer deliberately taking aim and firing at peaceful protesters, killing David Chege, a 39-year-old software engineer.

The evidence strongly suggests that officers were under orders to shoot to kill, directly contradicting President Ruto’s earlier claims that rogue criminal elements, not police, were responsible for the killings during the Gen Z-led demonstrations.Top of Form

Watch the heartbreaking video below.

The BBC exposes how the Kenyan government killed 39-year-old software engineer David Chege outside Parliament Buildings on June 25th! pic.twitter.com/R6BHyaVD3y — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST