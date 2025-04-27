Eyewitness Account!! The truth about trending VIDEO of Guardian Angel bus driver inciting passengers to attack a motorist driving a high-end car along a major highway







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - A trending video has emerged on social media showing the moment a Guardian Angel bus driver was involved in an altercation with a motorist, who was driving a high-end vehicle, along a major Kenyan highway.

Fresh details have emerged concerning the incident, with reports indicating that the bus driver was in the wrong.

According to an eyewitness, the rogue bus driver was driving recklessly along the highway when he pushed the motorist off the road and hit his vehicle.

The bus driver then sped off, leading to a dramatic chase.

The bus driver was forced to stop after the motorist caught up with him.

The motorist alighted from his vehicle and tried to sort out the issue, only for the bus driver to incite the passengers against him.

Some of the passengers alighted from the bus and started attacking the motorist, with some stoning his multi-million vehicle.

He was forced to run away since his family was on board and reported the matter to the police.

Watch the video of the altercation.

Kenyans in a gurdian angel Bus confront a rogue driver! pic.twitter.com/waLhAWsO02 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 27, 2025

Here’s an eyewitness account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST