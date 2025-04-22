Senator GLORIA ORWOBA blasts RUTO for appointing CHEPTUMO as Gender CS - “Just Appoint Duale!”







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Nominated Senator and outspoken gender rights advocate Gloria Orwoba has taken a swipe at newly appointed Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo, calling her unfit for the sensitive docket.

Speaking candidly during an interview on Spice FM, Orwoba didn’t mince her words.

“She’s a brilliant lawyer, and good in her field - but no. She should not have been confirmed,” she said.

The Senator expressed frustration over Cheptumo’s controversial vetting remarks that linked rising femicide cases to women’s financial motives.

“If it’s no longer about having experts in the role, then just appoint Aden Duale,” Orwoba quipped, referring to the Health CS.

“Because clearly, anyone can hold the docket now.”

Cheptumo was sworn in on April 17th after President Ruto’s nomination was cleared by Parliament, despite strong opposition from civil society.

During her vetting, she suggested that education and financial empowerment could help women avoid abusive situations, remarks that many found out of touch.

Several women’s rights organisations called for her withdrawal, saying her comments trivialized the gravity of gender-based violence.

Cheptumo later apologised publicly, clarifying she does not condone any form of violence against women.

The CS, who is the widow of the late Senator William Cheptumo, takes over a ministry that has been vacant since August 2024.