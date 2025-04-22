ODM MP proposes introduction of this new subject to be taught from Kindergarten to University







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Suba South MP, Caroli Omondi, has proposed the introduction of a new subject in Kenya’s education system.

Speaking on Citizen TV on April 22, Omondi revealed his bold proposal to introduce ‘Nationhood Science’ as a compulsory subject from kindergarten through to university.

The MP believes the subject will entrench core national values, such as patriotism, unity, devolution, and rule of law, into the hearts and minds of young Kenyans.

“Countries like Sweden and Singapore have achieved order through civic education. We should follow suit,” Omondi said.

The legislator said he intends to present his proposal before the Education Committee, emphasizing that the initiative would breathe life into the values enshrined in Article 10 of Kenya’s Constitution.

"When you talk to a lot of politicians, they will quote to you some political philosophy of the 15th century, when democratic rule was not the norm. They are not telling you that leadership should be about the greatest good for the greatest number, which is public interest. What we need in this country is a complete reorientation," he said.

"We have people in positions of authority who don't deserve to be there, and political parties have to carry this blame because if you look at the quality of leaders in the political space, who have been midwifed through political parties, it is wanting," he said.

However, this isn’t the first time the idea has surfaced.

In 2024, Parliament tabled the Education Laws (Amendment) Bill, which also recommended Nationhood as an examinable subject. However, it stalled

The Kenyan DAILY POST