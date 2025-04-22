See what Kariobangi North MCA JOEL MUNUVE was planning to do hours before he collapsed and died - This would have exposed SAKAJA badly! Was he taken out?







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Kariobangi North MCA, Joel Munuve, had requested a statement regarding the operations of Governor Sakaja’s flagship school feeding programme, before he died under mysterious circumstances.

In his request to the Health Sectoral Committee, Munuve had questioned the transparency surrounding donations from different organizations and the use of the Sh 5 paid by each learner for a daily meal.

Munuve was to make a formal request on the statement regarding the management of the school feeding programme in the afternoon in the County Assembly chambers before he died.

It is believed Sakaja has been raking in millions from the controversial school feeding programme.

Munuve, a strong critic of Governor Sakaja, collapsed in his office and died upon arrival at AAR Hospital along Kiambu Road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST