Postmortem reveals the cause of death of SYLVIA KEMUNTO, the 20-year-old University Student whose body was found dumped in a rooftop tank at the university

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor has confirmed that Multimedia University student Sylvia Kemunto died from strangulation.
The findings follow the discovery of her decomposing body in
a rooftop water tank at the university on April 2nd.
Kemunto, 20, a first-year student pursuing Mass
Communication and Computer Science, had been missing since March 30th.
Her body was recovered following a campus-wide search after
a foul smell was detected from Block E’s rooftop tank, which was in use at the
time.
A fellow student, a first-year Electrical Engineering learner, has been arrested in connection with the murder.
The suspect, who surrendered to police in Sultan Hamud,
Makueni County, on April 3rd after days on the run, told officers
that a confrontation between them turned fatal after Kemunto resisted his
advances.
According to the suspect’s statement, he pushed Kemunto,
causing her to hit her head and collapse.
Realizing she had died, he allegedly panicked, stuffed her
body in a suitcase, stored it briefly in his room, and later dumped it in the
water tank.
He then fled to his rural home.
Police reports indicate that Kemunto had earlier complained
about unwanted advances from the same student.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspect dragging a suitcase
from her room.
The suspect’s roommate also noticed the suitcase in their
room before it disappeared the following morning.
Investigations are ongoing, and the suspect is expected in
court as detectives seek to detain him further.
The incident adds to growing concern over femicide in Kenya.
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments