Postmortem reveals the cause of death of SYLVIA KEMUNTO, the 20-year-old University Student whose body was found dumped in a rooftop tank at the university







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor has confirmed that Multimedia University student Sylvia Kemunto died from strangulation.

The findings follow the discovery of her decomposing body in a rooftop water tank at the university on April 2nd.

Kemunto, 20, a first-year student pursuing Mass Communication and Computer Science, had been missing since March 30th.

Her body was recovered following a campus-wide search after a foul smell was detected from Block E’s rooftop tank, which was in use at the time.

A fellow student, a first-year Electrical Engineering learner, has been arrested in connection with the murder.





The suspect, who surrendered to police in Sultan Hamud, Makueni County, on April 3rd after days on the run, told officers that a confrontation between them turned fatal after Kemunto resisted his advances.

According to the suspect’s statement, he pushed Kemunto, causing her to hit her head and collapse.

Realizing she had died, he allegedly panicked, stuffed her body in a suitcase, stored it briefly in his room, and later dumped it in the water tank.

He then fled to his rural home.





Police reports indicate that Kemunto had earlier complained about unwanted advances from the same student.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect dragging a suitcase from her room.

The suspect’s roommate also noticed the suitcase in their room before it disappeared the following morning.

Investigations are ongoing, and the suspect is expected in court as detectives seek to detain him further.

The incident adds to growing concern over femicide in Kenya.