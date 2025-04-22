A KIKUYU LADY (pictured) steals household items worth over Ksh 1.2 million after a couple that lives abroad entrusted her to look after their home







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - A family based in Likoni has appealed for public assistance in tracking down a woman identified as Esther Nyambura, who is accused of making away with household items worth more than Ksh 1.2 million from a home she had been entrusted to look after.

The suspect had been left to manage the Pungu Villa residence in Likoni while the homeowners, a couple working in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, continued to acquire and ship household items in preparation for their return in June.

The theft is said to have been discovered after a relative who occasionally checked on the house found it completely emptied.

The matter was reported at Shelly Beach Police Station and relatives now believe the suspect may have escaped to Kiambu.

They are calling for swift intervention by law enforcement and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), saying they are prepared to share video evidence and witness confirmations recorded during the immediate aftermath of the incident.Top of Form

Hi Nyakundi.

I have some devastating news.

A maid has cleared out an entire house in a shocking theft while my friend is away in Doha. Please help us post this. My friend, Shabib Shaban, is currently in Riyadh together with his wife. Both of them are hustling abroad and had entrusted their home in Pungu Villa, Likoni, to a caretaker maid named Esther Nyambura (she's the one in green in the photo).

His sister, who is married and lives not far from the residence, had been regularly checking in on the home just as any concerned sibling would. She’s the only sibling currently in Kenya. The rest of the family two brothers are in Saudi and Qatar respectively, and another sister is in Doha.

Shabib has been steadily buying household items through online shops, and everything has always been delivered and received without issue. They had planned to return to Kenya in June. But when we woke up today, we found out the worst. Esther Nyambura had emptied the house. Everything is gone. Iitems worth over Ksh 500,000, all of which were recently bought and brand new.

The incident was reported at Shelly Beach Police Station. We are appealing for help to put this lady on high alert and to push for swift action from the DCI. The situation is extremely stressful. We even have video evidence and statements from village elders confirming the theft.

According to fresh information, she may have fled to Kiambu. We are now heading to the DCI headquarters. The value of the stolen property has now been confirmed at Ksh1.2 million."

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.