Scottish man who strangled his LUO wife to death after she confronted him for cheating jailed for life - DETAILS!







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A 66-year-old Scottish man, Walter Buchanan, has been handed a life sentence for murdering his 37-year-old Kenyan wife, Darrel Odhiambo.

The Edinburgh High Court found Buchanan guilty of strangling Darrel to death after she confronted him for cheating.

Judge Lord Cubie delivered the ruling, emphasizing that the punishment was mandated by law.

“The court heard that she sent a message, apparently unhappy that you were out without her; she may have harbored unfair suspicions about with whom and where you were; I emphasise that her actions or words provide no justification, provocation, or explanation for what happened.”

“You returned home, and there was a verbal and then physical confrontation,'' the judge continued.

"As you have already been told, the sentence for murder is fixed by law. I must now impose that sentence upon you.”

“I sentence you to imprisonment for life," read part of the judgment.

According to court records, Darrel had discovered that Buchanan was cheating on her.

When she confronted him, he turned violent.

He reportedly compressed her neck, restricting her breathing, which led to her tragic death at their flat near Hamilton Racecourse in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

While Buchanan has been sentenced to life, he has a chance to apply for parole after serving 15 years, as the judge acknowledged his remorse.

"I bear in mind your age and your previously useful role in society. I consider that the appropriate punishment part in your case should be 15 years," the judge concluded.





