Catholic Bishop announces strict rules politicians must adhere to while attending Holy Mass - ‘Priests who disregard this directive will be held personally responsible’







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Catholic Diocese of Malindi Bishop Willybard Lagho has taken a bold stance against political influence in places of worship, banning politicians from receiving special treatment or addressing congregants during Holy Mass.

In a statement to the media, Bishop Lagho emphasized that all worshippers, regardless of status, should be treated equally.

"Places of worship are sacred, and all worshippers inside the church are expected to focus on prayers, listening to the word of God, and partaking in the Eucharist," he declared.

The Bishop reiterated that no one, including politicians, should have reserved seats or be given time to speak.

"All worshippers, including politicians, are to be treated equally, and no one is entitled to special seats or seating places, nor time to address the faithful," he affirmed.

He further warned against the misuse of churches for political or personal gain.

"It is therefore sacrilegious to transform the church for any other business," he stated, calling on church leaders to uphold the sanctity of worship.

Bishop Lagho also criticized individuals who notify church leaders in advance about their attendance, labeling them as "entitlement seekers" who should not receive special recognition.

"A priest or church leader who disregards this directive will be held personally responsible," he warned.

"Let’s all pray for peace in our country and admonish people using places of worship for political expediency and money laundering," he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST