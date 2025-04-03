Outrage in India as Kenyan Diplomat’s son accused of ‘abusing’ a five-year-old girl in school bus flees after RUTO recalled his father







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A Kenyan diplomat’s son, accused of assaulting a five-year-old girl on a school bus in August 2023, has left India with his family, sparking outrage.

The departure follows the Kenyan government’s decision to withdraw the diplomat, effectively shielding the accused from prosecution under diplomatic immunity.

The case, which has dragged on for nearly 10 months, faced a major legal hurdle when Indian authorities discovered that the suspect - being the child of a foreign envoy - was protected from arrest or questioning.

The victim’s family has expressed deep frustration, claiming the teenager had targeted multiple children at the school.

“We believe he assaulted at least six minor girls,” the victim’s father said.

While his daughter is “doing okay”, they have since changed schools.

Delhi Police’s request to interrogate the suspect remained pending due to diplomatic immunity protocols.

Indian officials urged the Kenyan Government to waive immunity so legal action could proceed, but Kenya instead chose to recall the diplomat and their family.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomats and their immediate family enjoy legal protection, preventing Indian authorities from detaining or prosecuting the accused.

The case has reignited debate on diplomatic immunity and its impact on justice, leaving many questioning whether international laws should be reformed to protect victims of serious crimes.

