SARAH MTALII opens up on ‘finding love’ after messy divorce from husband SIMON KABU







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Bonfire Adventures CEO, Sarah Mtalii, has set the record straight about her love life following her much-publicized divorce from her husband and former business partner, Simon Kabu.

In a candid interview on the Art of Living with Naila Kenga on KTN, Sarah dismissed the swirling rumours about her dating life.

“I’m shopping, but I haven’t found anyone yet. I hope to be in love,” she said, making it clear that while she’s open to love, she hasn’t found someone special - yet.

Recently, speculation heightened after Sarah posted cozy photos with her lawyer, both dressed in matching outfits.

However, she dismissed the talk, saying, “I was the one who posted it myself, meaning it should not be taken seriously.”

Sarah emphasized that she is still very much single and clarified that her current "search" is more about philanthropy than romance.

“If I’m searching, I’m only looking for sponsors for my foundation.”

“I am solely seeking support for my Virtuous Women foundation,” she stated.

The foundation aims to support women who have walked away from abusive marriages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST