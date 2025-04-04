Karatina University Single Mothers Association!! Video shows you the single motherhood menace in Kenya as over 150 students with kids at the institution meet (VIDEO)







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Young mothers at Karatina University have formed an association and hold regular meetings, where they meet to encourage each other as they navigate the motherhood journey.

The students juggle between motherhood and studies, a task that is quite challenging.

A few days ago, over 150 students who are members of the association had a meeting at the institution.

They turned up at the meeting with their young babies.

The trending video shows you the high prevalence of single motherhood in Kenya, especially in the Mt. Kenya region.

Karatina University Single Mothers Association!! Video shows you the single motherhood menace in Kenya as over 150 students with kids at the institution meet pic.twitter.com/WGPUnM7XbP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST