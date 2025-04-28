RUTO’s spannerboy and Mathira MP, ERIC WAMUMBI, and his wife flaunt their palatial village home as they host CS RUKU (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, and his wife Betty Maina, have offered a glimpse of their lavish Kamunyaka home in Mathira, where they hosted Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku and Valerie Wanjiku, the Deputy Head of Mission in Vienna, Austria.

The multi-million house, inspired by a castle, boasts multiple balconies, a grand porch, a sprawling rooftop, and large windows that flood the space with natural light.

The yellow-themed, modern architecture stands out, surrounded by lush gardens meticulously maintained to perfection.

The palatial home is a sight to behold and reveals the first-time MP’s deep pockets.

The youthful MP is said to be receiving huge perks from State House to defend President Ruto and sell the Government's agenda in the restive Mt. Kenya region.

See photos of the lavish home.





