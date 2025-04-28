BBC Documentary exposes the KDF soldier who shot and killed protesters in Parliament during June 2024 Gen Z protests (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - BBC News Africa has released a hard-hitting documentary titled Blood Parliament, exposing those responsible for the killings during the June 2024 Gen Z protests.

The documentary clearly captures the faces of the culprits involved in the tragic events.

Several unarmed youth, who had stormed Parliament to protest the controversial Finance Bill 2024 - later dropped by President William Ruto - were shot and killed.

Among those exposed is a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, identified as the suspect who fatally shot Eric Shieni and other protesters at close range as they fled parliament building.





The revelations have sparked national outrage, with Kenyans demanding that the rogue KDF officer be stripped of his rank and prosecuted for the killings of unarmed demonstrators.

John Kaboi, Central Police Station is the plain clothed officer,



Who was heard instructing officers to kill peaceful protestors.



He was heard shouting, "UAA UAA!" as one officer took a shooting position firing several shots at the exact place where David Chege, Erickson Kyalo… pic.twitter.com/BT1T9pO9lP — I am Chege (@_James041) April 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST