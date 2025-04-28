Kisii community demands apology from JALANG’O’s over claim of encountering witches after spending a night at Marani Simba Lodge in Kisii (VIDEO)

Monday, April 28, 2025 - Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor, better known as Jalang'o, has found himself at the center of controversy after comments he made about the Kisii community sparked outrage.
Speaking during a recent event in Kisii, Jalang'o narrated
how he spent a night at Marani Simba Lodge in Kisii and was disturbed by
strange voices outside his room at night.
He went on to allege that he saw witches conducting a
meeting, a statement that has not sat well with many.
Members of the Kisii community have strongly condemned the
remarks, calling them careless and rooted in harmful stereotypes that only
serve to perpetuate outdated misconceptions.
