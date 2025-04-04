MUTURI says RUTO is ‘irredeemably corrupt’ and spills beans on President’s multi-billion corruption deals!







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has sent shockwaves through the political scene with a bombshell exposé on President William Ruto’s corrupt dealings.

In an explosive sit-down on NTV's Fixing the Nation, Muturi accused the President of purporting to fight corruption while allegedly running shady, billion-shilling deals behind closed doors.

“I think Ruto is unfit to be President,” Muturi stated boldly, adding, “There’s no bitterness here - just my honest assessment.”

He claimed that Ruto once pressured him to sign a Ksh.129 billion deal with Russian oligarchs for a tree-planting project without proper legal procedures.

Muturi says he refused, insisting that such funds must go through the Treasury - not directly to a Ministry.

"I was invited to go to COP 28 in Dubai, which ended up in the Adani Deal about the airport. During that time, some Russian oligarchs wanted to invest Ksh.129 billion in Kenya.”

"I landed in Dubai and received a phone call from Ruto, who told me that the Russians were waiting at the airport and I needed to sign the documents. I declined, saying I needed to review the documents in the office," he revealed.

"The deal purported to give a grant of Ksh.129 billion to grow allegedly 3 billion trees. Whenever Ruto comes up with a project, it's for moneymaking.”

“So they bring me a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and I tell them that the Ksh.129 billion can only be by a grant but can't come directly to the Ministry. It only goes through the Treasury." He disclosed.

He also tied Ruto to the controversial Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals, where billions were paid to Italian firm CMC di Ravenna for projects that either stalled or showed no meaningful progress.

“They wanted me to sign off, but I couldn’t. The country stood to lose Ksh.38 billion,” Muturi revealed.

While the revelations come just weeks after Muturi was ousted in a Cabinet reshuffle and replaced by Mbeere North MP, Geoffrey Ruku, he has insisted that he has a no personal vendetta against the current regime.

