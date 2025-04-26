RUTO’s Senior Economic Advisor, MOSES KURIA, backs RAILA in push to have these two State agencies disbanded







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Senior Advisor in the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors, Moses Kuria, has backed calls by ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to disband the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and keep the Roads Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) under County control.

Kuria waded into the heated debate over the management of the RMLF, collected through fuel levies, between national and County Governments.

While President William Ruto has called for centralised control of the funds to enable coordinated road construction, Raila and several Governors argue this undermines devolution.

“It doesn’t make sense that someone in Nairobi is constructing roads in Mombasa. That’s why it’s so inefficient,” Raila said on Friday at a funeral in Siaya County.

Speaking in Narok earlier, President Ruto had appealed to Governors to cede control of the funds, saying it would allow the national Government to plan and construct more roads efficiently.

"I would request these honorable members... if you leave me with that road money you are battling for, I can plan for more funds to construct all these roads," Ruto said.

Kuria, however, proposed a hybrid model.

While supporting Ruto’s idea of directing 100% of the Roads Development Budget to the Kenya National Highways Authority, he suggested Counties establish their own County Roads Authorities to manage rural and urban roads.

''The Kenya Roads Board allocates the funds from Roads Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) to the County Roads Authorities in the same proportion as the Revenue Sharing Formula as set by the Commission for Revenue Allocation,'' Kuria suggested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST