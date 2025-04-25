Bishop KIENGEI’s former side chick, DAMA, is heavily pregnant - Controversial Mt. Kenya MP is alleged to be behind her pregnancy (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Prominent city businesswoman Damaris Dama of Dama Mobile Spares is expecting a child.

Dama, who came into the limelight after she was involved in an extramarital affair with Bishop Ben Kiengei of JCM church, took to social media and posted photos flaunting her baby bump.

Word has it that Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Njoroge Kururia, is the father to her unborn child.

Kururia, a well-known womanizer, was divorced by his estranged wife over infidelity, with reports now emerging that he is having an affair with Dama.





See photos of Dama’s baby bump.

The Kenyan DAILY POST