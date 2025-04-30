Disgraced city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO makes a comeback on social media after his release from remand (PHOTO)







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - City car dealer and alleged fraudster Khalif Kairo has made a notable return to social media after being away for over one month.

During his hiatus, Kairo was remanded at Industrial Area prison after failing to raise bond following his arrest.

He faces multiple charges of conning clients after failing to deliver cars to them, despite receiving the full amount.

Kairo announced his comeback by sharing a photo on X (formerly Twitter), posing alongside his Porsche and wrote, “Glory to God. Thanks for the unwavering support,”.

