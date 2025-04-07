Reactions as RUTO’s senior economic advisor, MOSES KURIA, condemns attack on GACHAGUA at MWIKI church - Is he sending a message to the President?

Monday, April 7, 2025 - President William
Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, is making headlines after strongly
condemning a chaotic scene at a church service attended by former Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua.
Armed goons stormed the AIPCA church in Mwiki, Kasarani, yesterday,
prompting Gachagua’s security to intervene.
Kuria, a known Ruto ally, didn't hold back in his criticism,
calling the incident “utterly ungodly” and likening it to the infamous 2021
Kenol church chaos involving Ruto.
“Leave your backward
and primitive political wars out of places of worship. Today was AIPCA Kenol
reloaded.”
“The lightning that
will strike us is still loading. Pole sana, Rigathi Gachagua,” Kuria
posted.
His words have sparked intense online debate - not just for
their sharp tone, but because they come at a time when Gachagua has accused
Ruto of orchestrating the incident.
Amid the growing tension, speculation is swirling about
Kuria’s position in the Ruto administration, especially following the
President’s recent power-sharing deal with Raila Odinga that brought some of
Raila’s allies into key Government roles.Bottom of Form
