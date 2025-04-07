Reactions as RUTO’s senior economic advisor, MOSES KURIA, condemns attack on GACHAGUA at MWIKI church - Is he sending a message to the President?







Monday, April 7, 2025 - President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, is making headlines after strongly condemning a chaotic scene at a church service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Armed goons stormed the AIPCA church in Mwiki, Kasarani, yesterday, prompting Gachagua’s security to intervene.

Kuria, a known Ruto ally, didn't hold back in his criticism, calling the incident “utterly ungodly” and likening it to the infamous 2021 Kenol church chaos involving Ruto.

“Leave your backward and primitive political wars out of places of worship. Today was AIPCA Kenol reloaded.”

“The lightning that will strike us is still loading. Pole sana, Rigathi Gachagua,” Kuria posted.

His words have sparked intense online debate - not just for their sharp tone, but because they come at a time when Gachagua has accused Ruto of orchestrating the incident.

Amid the growing tension, speculation is swirling about Kuria’s position in the Ruto administration, especially following the President’s recent power-sharing deal with Raila Odinga that brought some of Raila’s allies into key Government roles.Bottom of Form

See the post and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST