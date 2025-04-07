Tatu City is like a boarding school for grown-ups - Man laments after getting fined Ksh 1000 for ‘Traffic Rules Violation’ (PHOTO)







Monday, April 7, 2025 - ​ Tatu City is trending after a man visiting a friend was slapped with a Ksh 1,000 fine for violating traffic rules.

This incident has thrown the spotlight on the city’s tight regulations, where even minor infractions come with consequences.

Traffic marshals on motorcycles and e-bikes - equipped with body cameras - roam the streets to ensure order, issuing fines for offenses like speeding or littering.

Planned as a modern, self-contained city, Tatu is home to over 100 businesses and two international schools - Nova Pioneer and Crawford International.

With a future capacity of 250,000 residents, it blends residential, commercial, industrial, and recreational zones.

See the post below and reactions.

