Tatu City is like a boarding school for grown-ups - Man laments after getting fined Ksh 1000 for ‘Traffic Rules Violation’ (PHOTO)

Monday, April 7, 2025 - Tatu City is trending after a man visiting a friend was slapped with a Ksh 1,000 fine for violating traffic rules.
This incident has thrown the spotlight on the city’s tight
regulations, where even minor infractions come with consequences.
Traffic marshals on motorcycles and e-bikes - equipped with
body cameras - roam the streets to ensure order, issuing fines for offenses
like speeding or littering.
Planned as a modern, self-contained city, Tatu is home to
over 100 businesses and two international schools - Nova Pioneer and Crawford
International.
With a future capacity of 250,000 residents, it blends
residential, commercial, industrial, and recreational zones.
See the post below and reactions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments