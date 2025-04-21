Meet WILLINGTON KIMUTAI KIPYEGON, a ‘fake’ KDF officer arrested for impersonation - He was living at Embakasi Barracks (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 21, 2025 - Reports are emerging that a ‘fake’ KDF officer has been arrested at Embakasi Barracks.

Willington Kimutai Kipyegon was living in the barracks and even had access to guns and army uniform.

There is controversy surrounding Kimutai’s arrest, with reports indicating that he once served in the army.

According to an online user, Kimutai was an army officer before being dismissed.

He got back into the barracks under mysterious circumstances.

“I personally know this guy. He initially served in the force before being dismissed. I don't know how he found his way back there,’’ wrote an X user.

The Kenyan DAILY POST