RAILA’s daughter WINNIE ODINGA hints she is ready to become a wife as she opens up on love and marriage







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Winnie Odinga, daughter of veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and EALA MP, has opened up about marriage and motherhood.

Sharing her thoughts on social media, the 33-year-old called being a good wife and mother "a girl’s highest calling," adding, "I hope I’m ready."

In a 2023 interview, she revealed she was single for the first time in nine years and hoped to find a partner - ideally a fellow Kenyan who truly understands her world.

However, she admitted that dating under the shadow of one of Africa’s most powerful political figures hasn't been easy.

"Men claim they're confident," Winnie quipped, "but when politics and my father come into play, they panic!"

Winnie also shared her close bond with her father, calling him her biggest supporter.

"My dad and I are like ‘boys,’" she said.

"A woman’s confidence comes from her father, and mine has always understood me."

She also confessed that her mother, Ida, has been nudging her to settle down?

"Mum’s been on my case for years, but I told her to relax—I'm still young, having fun.”

“Besides, science says women can have babies at 80!"

