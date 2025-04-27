RAILA ODINGA shares secret to happy and lasting marriage from his 51 years of marriage with MAMA IDA - ‘This is where many go wrong’







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Raila Odinga has offered rare insight into the secret behind his 51-year-long marriage to Mama Ida Odinga.

Speaking at the traditional wedding of former Roads Minister Franklin Bett’s daughter, Becky Bett, the former Prime Minister shared heartfelt advice drawn from his own marriage journey that began in 1973.

Raila pointed out that a successful marriage has no leader.

"You will be here and there is no leader in marriage.”

“You are partners, and you are equal partners.”

“There’s nobody who’s a leader and nobody who is being led," he said.

Reflecting on the challenges that come with marriage, he urged couples to work together.

"There will be a lot more challenges, and those challenges you’ll be able to manage if you respect each other and work together.”

“That would be my advice to you today."

Raila warned against the trap of dominance where one partner wants to feel superior.

"The reason why some of the marriages get into difficulties is because somebody tells you that you are a leader, you’re leading your wife.”

“A wife is an equal person and a grown-up just like you, mentally gifted just like you.”

“Why do you want to be the one leading her?"

He added that marriage thrives when couples share responsibilities, support each other’s dreams, and raise a family as true partners.

“You will be there as a partner.”

“Then you will be able to raise a family together.”

“I want to tell you that two years ago, my wife Ida and I celebrated our golden anniversary - 50 years together.”

“And I said on that occasion that if I had the opportunity again, I would still say yes," he fondly recalled.

Their love story began at the University of Nairobi where Ida was a student at the time and Raila was working in the university’s department of engineering and continues to inspire today.

