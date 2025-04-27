KDF officer (pictured) arrested after his girlfriend died under mysterious circumstances in a Kitengela lodging and dumped her body at St Paul’s Hospital







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer based at Kahawa Garrison has surrendered to military police hours after dumping his girlfriend’s body at St Paul’s Hospital in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

According to a police report (OB 42/27/04/2025), the officer had booked a room within Kitengela town to spend time with his girlfriend before tragedy struck.

Police say that at around 11 PM, the lady became unconscious and developed difficulty breathing.

The soldier, seeking help, raised an alarm and requested assistance from a caretaker and another tenant.

They rushed her to St Paul’s Hospital, Kitengela, using the tenant’s vehicle.

However, upon arrival, nurses confirmed that the woman was already dead.

The hospital staff advised the two men to report the matter to the police.

In a shocking turn of events, the KDF officer reportedly fled by jumping over the hospital gate.





Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman had no visible physical injuries, though blood was found in her genital area, raising more questions about the circumstances leading to her death.

The officer later surrendered at Kahawa Garrison, where he was detained by the Military Police.

He was handed over to DCI officers in Kitengela for interrogation.

According to Isinya Sub-County Police boss Patrick Manyasi, the officer was questioned and remains in custody as investigations continue.

