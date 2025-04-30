RAILA ODINGA gives the youth tips on how to create wealth and break vicious cycle of poverty – (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged Kenyan youth to embrace a strong saving culture as a key step toward breaking the cycle of poverty.

Speaking at the Co-operative University of Kenya during the installation of Bernard William Chitunga as Chancellor, Raila emphasized the importance of financial discipline for long-term wealth creation.

The ODM leader warned that poverty cannot be eradicated without a deliberate effort to save and invest.

“Saving is very important in terms of wealth creation,” Raila stated.

“When you save, you are able to invest, and when you invest, you create wealth.

“You must make a deliberate effort to break the poverty cycle.”

Adding: “I am poor, so I can’t save. If I don’t save, I can’t invest. Without investment, I can’t generate wealth—so I remain poor,”

Watch via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST