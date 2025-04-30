A shopkeeper refuses to lend a police officer a packet of sugar and tells him to go and ask for help from RUTO (VIDEO)



Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - An encounter between a shopkeeper and a police officer has sparked widespread discussion across social media, highlighting growing public frustration with security officers.

The police officer went to the shop and asked the shopkeeper to lend him a packet of sugar, promising to pay later.

The vendor, who recorded the video, turned him down and told him, “Go ask Ruto, the one who bought you teargas, to give you sugar too.”

The shopkeeper’s defiance has been hailed by some as a courageous stand against police brutality.

