"Hamuwezi kimbiza nchi vyenye mnataka, kujeni polepole" - Corrupt Senator MANDAGO warns Gen Zs (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Controversial Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has sparked outrage after dismissively warning Kenyan Gen Zs over sustained attacks on the Government.

Speaking during an event, Mandago said: “Gen Z hamuwezi kimbiza nchi vyenye mnataka, kujeni polepole.”

His remarks come as Gen Zs continues to lead widespread anti-government demonstrations, demanding accountability and transparency and pressuring President Ruto’s administration like never before.

Mandago, who has previously faced corruption allegations over inflated County tenders and misuse of public funds during his gubernatorial tenure, now finds himself on the defensive as youth call out leaders with tainted records.

The Gen Z movement, largely leaderless and digitally driven, has become a force challenging the political elite, signalling a shift in Kenya’s political culture and growing public intolerance for corruption and impunity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST